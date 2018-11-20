Warm & sunny Thanksgiving week forecast

Temperatures this morning with the wind chill range from the upper teens to low 30′s. Skies are clear and winds are fairly light, out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Skies will remain clear and sunny today with highs back into the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Overnight we stay chilly in the 20′s and 30′s. Wednesday will be another mild day in the 50′s and 60′s. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Saturday will be warmer in the 60′s and dry. Thanksgiving will see gusty winds at times. Our next cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday.