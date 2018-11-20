Texas DPS, other agencies increasing enforcement during holiday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the rules of the road are followed during the Thanksgiving holiday.
DPS says state and local agencies will be patrolling around-the-clock to arrest those driving drunk, speeding and other violators.
According to a news release, troopers arrested 324 people for drunk driving during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday, and issued more than 73,000 other traffic citations.
They gave the following tips for safer travel during the season:
(From the Texas Department of Public Safety)
- Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
- Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted).
- Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Texas, visit https://drivetexas.org. [emphasis added]
