Salvation Army preparing to feed 400 people on Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - While the kitchen is quiet now, on Thanksgiving it will be filled with volunteers who are helping to cook more than 20 turkeys for the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving day meal.
“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into our Thanksgiving meal when we get ready for this time of year,” said Wanda Fowler, Food Service Coordinator at The Salvation Army. “We’ve got about probably 20, 25 turkeys that we do. Those all have to be cooked in the oven, then we take them out, debone them, get them ready.”
Wanda Fowler is in charge of the food for Thursday’s meal.
After hurting her back, she says the help of the shelter clients have made the preparation possible.
“They’ve done everything, from cleaning the kitchen to deep scrubbing everything and deboning turkeys and cooking turkeys,” said Fowler. “They’ve been a blessing for me. To say that they’re like family is an understatement. I’m going to get teary eyed if I don’t stop talking now.”
The nonprofit says they’re still in need of helping hands to help with serving sides.
“We still are in need of some volunteers, especially for our late shift, the 1 to 3, you can give me a call me at our main office (806) 373-6631,” said Stephanie Pena, Donor Development Director and Volunteer Coordinator at The Salvation Army.
“It warms your heart to know that we can all pull together as a community,” said Fowler. "Ordinary people, down to the people that are down and out, to the people that are well-off, we all pull together as a community. The love, it’s heartwarming to come here and feel that. "
The door will be open for everyone to attend on Thursday.
“If you don’t have anywhere to come on Thanksgiving, please come down here and enjoy it with us,” said Fowler.
The Salvation Army says they’re still in need of desserts for Thursday.
You can drop one off until Wednesday, at 5 P.M. at the 400 S Harrison Street.
