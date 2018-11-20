Our Perspective on the Amarillo Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles name has been announced finally.
I’m not sure it was a big surprise, but it was a big event last week.
We launched a survey in partnership with West Texas A&M University on our website, and nearly 500 people chimed in.
Here are the results of the three questions asked:
There were some strong opinions cast in this survey, but the team’s merchandise is selling like hotcakes. The energy at the announcement event was very high, and the final results will still be told at next year’s ball games.
There are strong perspectives, opinions and passion behind our new baseball team. Our city needs a strong and vibrant team that brings business downtown and to our town. Whether you like the name or not, I encourage you to come and experience the ballpark and the Sod Poodles versus another crazy named team in 2019.
You can read the full results and voice your opinion by sending me an email as always.
