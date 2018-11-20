Operation Legacy: Local organization gives back to the community in honor of Marine killed in Afghanistan

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - GySgt. Ralph “EJ” Pate dedicated his life to the United States Marine Corps, serving multiple tours overseas.
"After his second deployment to Iraq, he reenlisted to go EOD, Explosive Ordinance Disposal and that's kind of where his heart was after his tours,” said Crystal Cole, the mother of Pate’s children.
On June 26, 2011, Pate worked to save a fellow Marine hit by shrapnel from a suicide bomber when he cleared the site and discovered a second device. After removing team members from the area, the other device activated, killing him.
"So many Marines have told me how he saved their lives, how he was the mentor that taught them everything they know while they go back over and follow in his footsteps,” said Cole.
Pate left behind two children – a daughter Brianna, now 18, and a son Ashton, now 16. Ashton and Cole decided to give back to the community in Pate's honor, leading them to the Amarillo GoRuckClub.
"This year, we partnered with a foundation called the Travis Manion Foundation that is all about working with veterans and survivors and civilian volunteers to honor fallen heroes, fallen veterans,” said Dustin Lambert of the GoRuckClub.
The GoRuckClub teamed up with the foundation for Operation Legacy, an effort to give back to the community in honor of a fallen hero. In this case, that led them to the Guyon Saunders Resource Center in honor of Pate, delivering everything from warm items like blankets to necessities like deodorant.
"It’s getting cold and there’s so many homeless people in our community that need support and need help and so we wanted to do that and to honor a veteran by helping our community,” said Lambert.
For Cole, the opportunity for the community to give back in Pate's name helps his legacy live on.
"I enjoy honoring him,” said Cole. “I've heard, they say in the songs you die twice when people quit saying your name. He was an amazing man, an amazing Marine and his story deserves to be told."
A story of a brave Marine who gave his all, continuing to serve his community, years later.
