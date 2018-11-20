Clovis High School on lockdown Monday afternoon, student in custody

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis High School went on lockdown on Monday, November 19, after officials say a student brought a plastic imitation handgun on campus.
Officers of the Clovis Police Department were called to Clovis High School around 1:00 p.m. about a student with a firearm.
Officers say a parent reported that a male student wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt had a firearm in his waistband.
In response, Clovis High School went in a level one lockdown.
By 1:03 p.m., Clovis Police, Curry County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police arrived to the school.
Officers say they located the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old juvenile male, and recovered a black plastic imitation handgun.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody and was charged with the delinquent act of interference with the education process.
