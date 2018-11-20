Clovis High School on lockdown Monday afternoon, student in custody

By Britt Snipes | November 19, 2018 at 8:31 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 9:52 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis High School went on lockdown on Monday, November 19, after officials say a student brought a plastic imitation handgun on campus.

Officers of the Clovis Police Department were called to Clovis High School around 1:00 p.m. about a student with a firearm.

Officers say a parent reported that a male student wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt had a firearm in his waistband.

In response, Clovis High School went in a level one lockdown.

By 1:03 p.m., Clovis Police, Curry County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police arrived to the school.

Officers say they located the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old juvenile male, and recovered a black plastic imitation handgun.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and was charged with the delinquent act of interference with the education process.

