Chicago pastor kicks parishioner out of church for dressing in drag

CHICAGO (CNN/WLS) - Antwan Haywood says he was discriminated against when he was asked to leave by the pastor for dressing like a woman.
About 10 people, who were not church parishioners, quietly protested outside 'Powerhouse International Ministries' Sunday holding signs against hate speech.
They say Antwan Haywood, who dresses in drag, is being discriminated against by the church.
A church statement said that Pastor Antonio Rocquemore, warned Haywood on three different occasions that dressing like a woman is against church rules.
"During these private sessions the Pastor utilize love, compassion and thoughtfulness in articulating the church policy. The young man agreed to abide by the policy, but would continuously disregard the Pastor's appeal," the statement said.
Haywood gave his take on it Sunday
"I felt like that was discrimination - he was judging me, and I felt like the members were judging me too."
Haywood said he is in the process of looking for a new church to attend.
