Asian stocks slide after Wall Street losses, Nissan arrest

NISSAN: Nissan said Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who engineered a turnaround at the automaker, was arrested and will be fired on charges he underreported his income and misused company funds. Nissan said Ghosn and another senior executive, Greg Kelly, were accused of offenses involving millions of dollars that were discovered during an investigation set off by a whistleblower. Kelly also was arrested. The scandal threw into question Ghosn's future as leader of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which sold 10.6 million cars last year, more than any other manufacturer. U.S.-traded shares of Nissan lost 5.8 percent, while Renault shares dropped 8.4 percent in Paris.