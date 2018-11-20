Amarillo High continues tradition of donating food to Amarillo Children’s Home

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A yearly tradition by students in Amarillo will give 45 children in foster care food for the coming year.
Each year, efforts by Amarillo High students help to provide over 20,000 cans of food to residents of the Amarillo Children’s Home.
This year, ACH says the students went above and beyond by intentionally providing meal-specific food items for the home.
The AHS students will present the children’s home with a monetary donation, as well as delivering and unloading all of the donated canned items on Nov. 20.
