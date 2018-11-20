Amarillo Area Foundation kicks off #ThePanhandleGives campaign

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - #ThePanhandleGives campaign is kicking off the giving season by raising awareness of the monetary need for 108 non-profit organizations in 14 counties across the Texas Panhandle.
This third annual campaign has collected a pool of over $200,000 that will be divided among the participating organizations.
“Our goal at the Amarillo Area Foundation is always to unite the community around philanthropy and philanthropic good will,” said Broc Carter, Director of Marketing for The Amarillo Area Foundation. “This is the perfect way to do that because we’re uniting the communities and when our non-profit communities are strong our communities are that much stronger.”
The campaign is giving the community nine days to donate to any of the 108 non-profit organizations that are put into seven different categories.
One of the participating organizations, Opportunity School, says donations will help them better their students' futures.
“Investing early in children is one of the most important investments that we can make,” said Jill Goodrich, Executive Director of Opportunity School. “It’s an incredible thing to be able to provide this quality of program for low-income families.”
Opportunity School says the funding donated would help them get more supplies, training for teachers and even give the kids more field trips that help them connect school and their outside lives.
“A lot of our kiddos may never have been to a grocery store or to the mall,” said Goodrich. “Just giving them some of those life experiences, they can learn by experiencing the world around them and have conversation about that."
You can give to this campaign by purchasing a scantag at the checkout at any United Supermarket, Amigos or MarketStreet locations on the last day of the campaign, November 27 (also known as #GivingTuesday)
If you would like donate to an organization, click here.
