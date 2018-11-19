Warm & sunny Monday forecast

It is a chilly morning with temps in the 20′s and 30′s and wind chills feeling into the 20′s and teens. Skies have cleared overnight leaving us with mostly sunny skies today. Temps will stay below normal, but warm back into he 50′s this afternoon. We gradually warm back into the 60′s by mid week. Thanksgiving is looking warm with partly sunny skies and breezy winds. Saturday into Sunday is when we could see out next system bringing in cooler temps and maybe some precip.