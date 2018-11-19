Taiwanese student accused of school threat to be deported

"The judge considered a number of factors, the fact that he was very young, and very immature, was not from this country and did not appreciate the seriousness of the threat he made," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wolfe from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "I think also the fact that he is going to be removed from this country permanently, that's a very significant consequence of this conduct. The defendant was hoping to attend Temple University for college and that is no longer going to happen. So that is a pretty substantial consequence."