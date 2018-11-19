Sunray police officer arraigned on charge related to Sodus double-homicide

VIDEO: Sunray police officer arraigned on charge related to Sodus double-homicide
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 19, 2018 at 12:14 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 1:35 PM

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - A Sunray police officer charged with conspiracy in connection to a double homicide in Sodus, New York has been arraigned.

Prosectors in Wayne County, New York say 34-year-old Bron Bohlar of Sunray was arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 18. He faces charges of conspiracy in the second-degree in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in October.

Former Sunray police chief and wife charged for double homicide case (source: WROC)
Former Sunray police chief and wife charged for double homicide case (source: WROC) (WROC)

Bohlar is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.

A former Sunray police chief, 32-year-old Timothy Dean, and his wife, Charlene Childers, are accused of the shooting. Dean has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Childers has been charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Sunray’s acting chief of police is now facing charges in connection to the double homicide in Sodus, New York. (source: Moore County Sheriff's Office)
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Sunray’s acting chief of police is now facing charges in connection to the double homicide in Sodus, New York. (source: Moore County Sheriff's Office) (Moore County Sheriff's Office)

Wayne County officials say it is believed Dean pulled the trigger, killing Niles and Washburn.

On Nov. 9, Sunray’s acting chief of police was arrested as well. Moore County officials say Joseph Flores is accused of tampering with a government document. It is not yet confirmed whether the arrest is in connection to the double homicide.

City officials said residents should not see any difference in law enforcement in Sunray as the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist with police matters.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow it and bring you the latest information as it’s made available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.