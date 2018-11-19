Randall County Sheriff, 100 Club director at the center of distinction awards

I would like to take this opportunity to recognize Dirk Swope for his endless work to benefit First Responders. I met Dirk about two and a half years ago when I took my current position at the Police Department. Since then, I have heard from him by phone or run into him at events that benefit all first responders, on a regular basis. It seems like every time I see Dirk, he is doing something for the good of First Responders or talking to me about another idea he has to raise funds to benefit them. I know that there is a Board for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle I hope that they all know how much I appreciate them, but I want to give a special thank you to Dirk for his constant work to make sure our area’s first responders are safe and that they are taken care of if a tragedy does happen. When I joined the police department, I had no clue that there were some people that hate the police. You hear horror stories from around the country of first responders being hurt on the job and senselessly attacked just for being what they are. What I have seen over my years at APD, is that we are blessed with a great community in Amarillo that supports our first responders. Groups like the 100 Club, and many others, promote positive first responder interactions in the community and people like Dirk Swope are leading the way in promoting our first responders as the good guys. Dirk, I cannot thank you enough for your efforts in all that you do. We all know that you have a full-time job and a family, yet you still take your own time to help as many others as you can. May God bless you and your family in all aspects of life. Thank you!

Corporal Jeb Hilton, PIO Certified Crime Prevention Specialist Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit