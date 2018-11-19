Suspected shooter dead after opening fire at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (RNN) - A police officer and three others are in critical condition following shooting at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on the South Side of Chicago, the Associate Press reported. The suspected shooter is dead after exchanging gunfire with police.
The officer was taken to University of Chicago Medicine, about four miles south of Mercy.
“Please send your prayers," Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.
“The shooting at Mercy Hospital is over,” the hospital’s Twitter account said. “Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe.”
It’s not clear how many people were injured.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
“I am scared as hell. I have never been so scared, I hear of shootings going on every day at people’s workplaces, but not where I work at. This was very too close to me. That could have been us back there and if any bullets had pierced the wall we all would have been hurt,” an employee of the hospital’s family clinic told WLS TV.
Tracy Lyons was walking out of the hospital when gunfire erupted.
“All of a sudden you hear five to six gunshots,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. Lyons saw police exchanging shots with someone near the hospital. “So, I ran inside the building to alert the receptionist and the nurse, ‘They are are shooting outside.’”
