NewsChannel10 partnering with Coffee Memorial Blood Center for Holiday Blood Drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center and NewsChannel10 are teaming up this week to make sure that those who need blood can get it throughout the holidays.
The annual Holiday Blood Drive will kick off on Tuesday at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center in Amarillo.
Those donating will receive two t-shirts, two free movie passes to Cinergy Entertainment, a gallon of milk and will be entered into a drawing for a United Supermarkets gift card.
The center is located at 7500 Wallace Blvd. in Amarillo and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
