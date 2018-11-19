Holiday travel: How to keep safe on roads this Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In the matter of days, roadways will be packed full of drivers on their holiday travels home.
AAA projects that 54.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.
The Texas Department of Transportation said planning in advance can help prevent accidents this season.
• Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint.
• Drive the speed limit or slower when necessary, paying attention to your surroundings.
• Do not drive after consuming intoxicating substances.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.