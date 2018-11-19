Former Dallas Cowboy Chad Hennings speaking at Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Super Bowl champion and U.S. Air Force veteran Chad Hennings will visit Amarillo to deliver a message of faith.
Hennings will speak at the annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 20 at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.
He won his three Super Bowls as a defensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys.
Hennings also was a graduate of the Air Force Academy, flying 45 combat missions for the USAF.
The breakfast will be held from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and is open to the public.
