Busch, Harvick see championship runs fall short at Homestead

Harvick, who tied Busch with a series-high eight wins, finished third behind Logano and Truex. Harvick was nailed with a cheating violation in a win at Texas that cost him his automatic berth into the championship race. Harvick made the final round with a stout effort last week at Phoenix and seemed poised to win a title to pair with his 2014 championship. He led 58 laps early in the race — with interim crew chief Tony Gibson calling the shots for suspended crew chief Rodney Childers — but soon saw the sun set on his championship push.