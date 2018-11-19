Amarillo EDC to support local business expansion, creating more than 125 jobs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the Amarillo-area business Asset Protection Unit expansion.
Over the next five years, the expansion project is said to create more than 125 jobs in the Amarillo area, adding $5 million in additional payroll.
“As a board, we enjoy investing in the growth of area companies that have and will continue to give back to the community,” said AEDC Board Chairwoman Laura Street. “These projects highlight the on-going growth in Amarillo and the AEDC’s focus on expansion and retention.”
Asset Protection Unit, LLC, is a leading provider of data mining and over-payment recovery for insurance and related industries.
AEDC spokeswoman Reagan Hales said her group would give the business $10,000 per new job.
The Amarillo City Council will consider the project at an upcoming meeting on December 4.
