Amarillo EDC to support local business expansion, creating more than 125 jobs
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the Amarillo-area business Asset Protection Unit expansion. (source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Britt Snipes | November 19, 2018 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:17 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the Amarillo-area business Asset Protection Unit expansion.

Over the next five years, the expansion project is said to create more than 125 jobs in the Amarillo area, adding $5 million in additional payroll.

“As a board, we enjoy investing in the growth of area companies that have and will continue to give back to the community,” said AEDC Board Chairwoman Laura Street. “These projects highlight the on-going growth in Amarillo and the AEDC’s focus on expansion and retention.”

Asset Protection Unit, LLC, is a leading provider of data mining and over-payment recovery for insurance and related industries.

AEDC spokeswoman Reagan Hales said her group would give the business $10,000 per new job.

The Amarillo City Council will consider the project at an upcoming meeting on December 4.

