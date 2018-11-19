Amarillo EDC appoints interim CEO

Doug Nelson named interim CEO for Amarillo EDC. (source: KFDA)
By Britt Snipes | November 19, 2018 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:12 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has named Doug Nelson as their interim president and CEO, effective immediately.

Nelson is succeeding Barry Albrecht, the previous president and CEO, who announced his recognition on November 6.

“Doug is a world-class leader who brings a wealth of experience during this important time for the organization,” said Laura Street, Chairwoman of the AEDC Board of Directors.

This is Nelson’s second time to serve as the interim president and CEO.

The AEDC said Nelson brings with him over 25 years of experience in economic development, including a role as Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corporation.

The AEDC Board of Directors also announced that they would be conducting a nationwide search for the next chief executive.

