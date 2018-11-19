Amarillo EDC appoints interim CEO

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has named Doug Nelson as their interim president and CEO, effective immediately.
“Doug is a world-class leader who brings a wealth of experience during this important time for the organization,” said Laura Street, Chairwoman of the AEDC Board of Directors.
This is Nelson’s second time to serve as the interim president and CEO.
The AEDC said Nelson brings with him over 25 years of experience in economic development, including a role as Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corporation.
The AEDC Board of Directors also announced that they would be conducting a nationwide search for the next chief executive.
