Amarillo College holding open house for occupational therapy students

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those interested in a career as an occupational therapist can learn about programs at Amarillo College this week.
AC is having an open house on Nov. 19 at its west campus.
Visitors to the campus will have the opportunity to meet with faculty and current students, as well as learn about careers in the field and programs offered by the school.
Academic advisors and financial aid personnel will attend the event as well to assist anyone interested in applying.
The open house will run from 2:45 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in room 161 of the Allied Health Building.
