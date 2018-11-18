Deaf Smith County animal shelter needs separate quarantine building

“Right now, currently, we pull our dogs from the city shelter and they help us and they have six kennels that we pull from,” said Vice President of the Deaf Smith County shelter Rodney Penton. “When they get the animal, they keep them for three days then they move them into a 10-day holding period. Well, that is always full and that affects the city as well. So with this extra shelter for us, that relieves some of the pressure off the city and then it also helps us, we can vet the animals a little bit better.”