Deaf Smith County animal shelter needs separate quarantine building

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Humane Society of Deaf Smith County Second Chance Shelter is at full capacity, but that isn’t stopping residents from across the county from dropping off strays.
They said an extra facility could save the animals they currently hold from being in jeopardy.
The Deaf Smith County shelter needs more space to hold animals that have been dropped off without warning.
“We have a lot of animals that come in that have not been vetted, they have not been checked for diseases,” said volunteer Pam Kendrick. “They haven’t been vaccinated for parvo, mainly, and they haven’t been wormed. So we have a lot of animals, especially from out in the county that need a place to be and we don’t have that now.”
The shelter has been raising money for a quarantine building for the past 6 months.
The need comes from a growing problem with stray animals being dumped over the fence into their open yard.
“Most diseases that animals carry will get into your ground,” said Kendrick. “And once they’re in the ground, you can’t get those diseases out. You get one animal thrown over the fence that has any disease like that and our dogs can’t run out there anymore.”
She said animals that may carry parvo worry them the most.
“One dog could do it. One cat could do it. And just destroy every animal that we house here,” said Kendrick.
A separate facility would also allow them to hold and properly check on animals that can’t remain at the City of Hereford Animal Shelter.
For information on how you can donate to the county shelter’s quarantine building, visit their GoFundMe page.
“Right now, currently, we pull our dogs from the city shelter and they help us and they have six kennels that we pull from,” said Vice President of the Deaf Smith County shelter Rodney Penton. “When they get the animal, they keep them for three days then they move them into a 10-day holding period. Well, that is always full and that affects the city as well. So with this extra shelter for us, that relieves some of the pressure off the city and then it also helps us, we can vet the animals a little bit better.”
Just two weeks ago, six puppies were found in the corner of their yard.
Kendrick said they were lucky the puppies didn’t carry disease, but the act is a crime that volunteers at the shelter want to put a stop to.
“If you’re caught abandoning an animal, it’s a $4,000 fine plus up to a year in jail,” she said. “So we’re, as a board, discussing ways that we can stop the dumping. It’s just got to be done.”
“We ask everybody to try to foster the dog. If they will send us a picture of that dog on our Facebook page, we’ll post it,” said Penton. “With 2,000 or 3,000 people looking at our page everyday, people share and share and share and it just gets crazy. And a lot of times the dogs get adopted through that process.”
Penton also said residents can call the City of Hereford Animal Shelter to pick up animals within city limits and put them through the holding process.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.