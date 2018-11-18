Area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
As ramp work continues as part of the I-40 overlay project west of the downtown interchange, expect various single lane and ramp closures from Soncy Road to Washington Street in both directions through Wednesday, Nov. 21.
On I-40 westbound, the crossover bridges at Westline and Adkisson roads will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 19 and 20, for bridge deck repair.
Due to weather, work previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 17 at 26th Avenue and Interstate 27 will now take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 21. The contractor will be doing surface work in the existing lane closures and motorists should be alert as trucks hauling material will be entering and exiting the work zone.
On Amarillo Boulevard, expect various lane closures for placement of new pavement markings at Eastern and Grand streets.
There will be various lane closures on FM 1541 (South Washington Street) at 46th and 58th avenues while crews work on pavement markings, crosswalks, and stop bars.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: TxDOT
