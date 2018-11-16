‘Two-headed' deer killed in Ballard Co., KY

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A “two-headed" deer was killed in Ballard County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources posted pictures of the deer.
A hunter saw big antlers and took aim. When he walked closer, he was amazed.
And, it was a surprise of a lifetime for hunter Bob Long.
There is proof the second buck was not planted on the deer.
Sgt. Tony Dunker with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said one of Long's neighbors shared the photo of the two-headed-deer walking around.
Dunker said bucks get territorial this time of year and he suspects the alive deer got its antlers tangled up with the second deer that likely had been dead for weeks.
Long said he feels humbled and blessed to be the hunter that shot it.
“Yeah I made several calls right there and told them you are not going to believe what just happened to me,” said Long. “I was pretty excited I called about three or four different people there. And I called my step-brother for him to come help me bring the UTV, so we could load it up and take it back to the house. It was quite a conversation piece going around a couple of hours. Just unbelievable.”
Long has already taken the deer to a taxidermist.
He is hoping to get a trophy of the interlocking deer the same way he found them.
