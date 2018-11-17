Parade welcomes Dutch St Nicholas amid debate over helper

In this Saturday Nov. 16, 2013, file photo Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Santa Claus, and "Zwarte Piet", or "Black Pete" arrive in Hoorn, north-western Netherlands. As many Dutch children eagerly anticipate the arrival of their country's version of Santa Claus this weekend, opponents and supporters of his controversial helper Black Pete are gearing up for protests. Black Pete is often played by white people with their faces daubed in dark makeup. Supporters see him as a traditional children's character, while opponents decry him as a racist stereotype. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong)
November 17, 2018 at 6:23 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 6:23 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A nationally televised parade has welcomed the Dutch version of Santa Claus to the Netherlands amid a fierce national debate about his helper "Black Pete."

White people often daub their faces with black paint when they dress up to play the character. Opponents say such depictions of Black Pete promote racist stereotypes. Supporters defend the sidekick of Sinterklaas, the white-bearded, red-robed Dutch version of St. Nicholas, as a traditional children's character.

A boat carrying Sinterklaas sailed into the harbor of the picturesque village of Zaandijk on Saturday. He was accompanied by dozens of Black Petes, their faces painted varying shades - from uniformly dark to smudged with dark streaks.

Thousands of children, many wearing Black Pete costumes, lined streets to greet Sinterklaas.