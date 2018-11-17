Operation Christmas Child accepting gift-filled shoeboxes through Monday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Operation Christmas Child is hoping that with the help of the Texas Panhandle community, they can ship out 19,000 shoe boxes to kids all over the world.
“The purpose of Operation Christmas Child is to show God’s love in a tangible way, which are these gift-filled shoeboxes, to children in need all over the world to spread the good news of Jesus Christ,” said Karen Copeland, Logistics Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.
For example, one shoebox that’s going to a girl between the ages of 12 and 14, contains a bracelet, napkins and other necessities she can use.
Once your shoebox is filled, you put a lid on it and off it goes.
“These boxes aren’t just filled with toys, they’re filled with school supplies, hygiene items, hair brushes, toothbrushes, wash clothes, things they may not get on a daily basis,” said Rachel Bridges, Area Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child. “We’ve heard stories of children getting school supplies and then they’re able to go to school for the first time because they got school supplies in their shoeboxes.”
These shoeboxes travel on things like canoes and camels, all to get to where they need to go.
One volunteer was able to travel to Africa and put a gift in the hands of the kids.
“It was very humbling because these kids most of them have nothing,” said Copeland. “Our emphasis is a lot of these kids have never received a gift in their life at all. So number one, they’re receiving a gift, they know they’re not forgotten. They know that God loves them, they know that we love them. And it can change their lives.”
You have until Monday to come and drop off a shoebox at the Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, located at 4600 S. Western Street, in Amarillo.
