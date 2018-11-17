Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating possible illegal gaming in Pampa

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Pampa Police, Gray County Sheriff, and Texas Department of Public Safety, are conducting a joint investigation into possible gambling in Pampa.
This investigation has produced five search warrants being issued for the five different gaming establishments that are under investigation.
The City of Pampa says the search warrants are currently in the process of being served and this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 10 for further updates.
