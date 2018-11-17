Construction of $22M veterinary education center at WT approved

“We know this program works very well because 60 percent of the students will return back home and serve in this profession,” he said. "We need rural practitioners because they are the backbone of food animal industry but also the backbone of many communities in which they serve. They don’t just serve as veterinarians, they serve as school board representatives, they’re on the city council, they serve the community. So that’s the reason we want them to be part of those rural communities.