Cold throughout the weekend

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It briefly warmed into the 40s but now temps are in the 30s with wind chills in the teens & 20s, and it will only get colder as the day progresses.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of light Wintry Mix by late night & into Sunday morning.
Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s but wind chill values will be in the teens.
Sunday is looking chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill values will still be in the teens & 20s.
Clouds as well light Wintry mix will linger in the morning then gradually clear.
