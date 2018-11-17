Charges pending after APD compliance check at Amarillo bars

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Criminal charges are pending after the Amarillo Police Department detective division performed compliance checks at multiple bars in Amarillo.
Officials did not release the name of the bars who received a compliance check.
On November 15, APD said bartenders at every location they visited served under age customers who were acting under the supervision of officials.
APD said the minors helping with the investigation did not actually drink any alcohol.
Criminal charges are pending for the bars in question.
In the state of Texas, the offense for serving alcohol to a minor is a class a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement in jail for up to a year, or both.
APD also said upon conviction, violators will have their driver’s license automatically suspended for 180 days.
Officials say the compliance checks are in effort to reduce the number of DWI involved accidents and fatalities. They reported 651 DWI arrests and 242 DWI accidents in Amarillo this year through October 31.
The average cost of a DWI costs up to $15,000.
APD would like to remind the public to have a plan when going out to drink, such as hiring a taxi or driving service.
