US negotiating possible resolution in Russian agent case

FILE - This July 18, 2018, file courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington. New court papers reveal that Butina, accused of being a Russian agent, is in negotiations with federal prosecutors about a "potential resolution" to her case. It's the first acknowledgement that Maria Butina is potentially working on a plea deal or some other conclusion to her criminal case. (Dana Verkouteren via AP) (Dana Verkouteren)