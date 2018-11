After a couple of nice and mild days the weekend is shaping up to be much colder! A strong cold front will blast into the area after midnight bringing stronger winds and much colder temperatures. Highs will stay in the 30s for most of the area Saturday with a northerly wind at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph. There may even be a few flurries overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Highs will stay near 40° for Sunday.