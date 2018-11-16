Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition hosting Survivor Day event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is this Saturday, Nov. 17.
Survivor Day allows loss survivors to gather in groups to grow together in their grief journey.
The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a Survivor Day event at the Northwest Texas Hospital Pavilion located at 7201 Evans Street.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will include breakfast, snacks and lunch.
Attendees will hear from speakers and participate in discussion.
You can learn more about Survivor Day or register for the event here.
