River Road High School is providing holiday cheer for students in need

“Snack Packs are pre-packed bags that are packed at the warehouse and then the students receive those weekly," said Kim Franks, R.N. Student Services Coordinator at River Road ISD. "Usually on a Friday, they take them home with them to sustain their food needs over the weekend. And the high school, those students can pick, They have a menu that they can pick items from and again, they receive those items and take them home over the weekend.”