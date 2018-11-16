Personal information for City of Amarillo employees could be compromised

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re currently an employee of the city or employed by the city between January 2017 to September of this year, your information could be at risk.
A letter sent to all City of Amarillo employees on Wednesday states the city was made aware on Tuesday about a password-encrypted flash drive containing personal data for payroll, that turned up missing during a required external audit.
“Social security numbers, addresses, bank deposit information, so if you’re having direct deposit done, all the information necessary to do that was on there as well,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “Anytime you don’t have positive control over sensitive information, you need to treat it as though the information is lost.”
Miller says CMMS, the company doing the audit, was last in possession of the drive this past Friday and will be providing every affected person with one year of identity theft protection and credit monitoring.
“Even though we don’t have any indication that the information was obtained through nefarious means or for nefarious purposes, we highly recommend that everybody utilize those services provided to ensure and do everything they can to protect their sensitive information and their identities,” said Miller.
You can also double check with your bank to find out what security measures are on your account.
“Call our main number at 378-8000, ask for for our fraud department and they’ll be able to assist you in giving you the information about how we protect our data and how we protect your data to make sure it is safe and secure,” said Jeremy Monteith, IT Director at Amarillo National Bank.
The city says they’re working with the auditor to find this missing drive.
“Do everything you can to protect your identity, to protect your credit,” said Miller. “We’ll get that information out as soon as we possibly can.”
Miller says the city will have a ‘help room’ where employees can go and sign up for these services once they become available.
The City of Amarillo also has a helpline set up at (806) 378-6450.
