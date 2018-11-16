Officials say gas prices to remain low for Thanksgiving break

“The OPEC Nations have started releasing more oil and that drove down the price of oil on a price per barrel situation, which in turn causes gasoline prices to go lower,” said Judy Stark, President of Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners. “Technically this is kind of a stabilization process of our markets. It’s a pretty decent drop in prices when you start looking at it. It’s good for people buying gasoline, we get a little bit of a break and I think you’re gonna see it for a little while.”