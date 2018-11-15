Man accused of impersonating Homeland Security officer attempts arrest of former city councilman

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - According to a police report, 48-year-old Donn Wojtowicz has been arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.
The report says on October 17, 2018, a former Lubbock city councilman, who asked to remain anonymous, was driving to Costco and was on 34th Street when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically on the road. The man driving the vehicle, now identified as Wojtowicz, began yelling at the former councilman from his vehicle. Wojtowicz followed the victim to the Costco parking lot, according to the police report.
The report says Wojtowicz got out of his vehicle and walked to the former city councilman’s vehicle. The victim stayed inside his vehicle, but Wojtowicz began yelling that he is from homeland security and that the victim was under arrest. He also told the former councilman he needed to take him to the court house. The victim stayed inside his vehicle and called 911 while Wojtowicz continued to yell, “you’re under arrest.”
Wojtowicz left the area, but not before his license plate was written down.
Wojtowicz was arrested on November 8, 2018 but has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.
