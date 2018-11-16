The Latest: Landmark change to kilogram approved

In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018., a replica of the International Meter Prototype is pictured at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, in Sevres, near Paris. The meter used to be a meter-long metal bar but is now defined as the length that light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458th of a second, and now governments on Friday Nov. 16, 2018, are expected to approve a plan to use a scientific formula to define the exact weight of a kilo. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (AP)