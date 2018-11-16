JBS in Cactus to pay millions for hiring discrimination

CACTUS, TX (KFDA) - JBS Beef in Cactus is preparing to pay millions for hiring discrimination, something the company denies doing.
The United States Department of Labor announced that JBS has agreed to pay about $2.7 million to unsuccessful job seekers for not hiring blacks, Hispanics, whites, Native Americans and females at various times over the past 11 years.
The US Department of Labor said the company also negotiated plans to provide more hiring oversight and offer jobs as they become available to anyone who clams they were denied in the past.
