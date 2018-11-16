I-40 eastbound connect to I-27 southbound now permanently open

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists traveling to southbound I-27 from eastbound I-40 will now be able to use the direct connector.
Thursday afternoon, TxDOT reopened the direct connector, which briefly opened in September of 2017.
“I know a lot of people were disappointed to see it close, but after evaluating how the new traffic pattern fed into a new construction zone, we decided closing it was the safest approach for the traveling public and crews working in that new construction zone,” said Amarillo Area Engineer Randy Hochstein. “The good news is that it’s now open - permanently.”
Motorists are advised that construction continues on the 26th Avenue bridge.
Before the direct connector opened, traffic had to exit I-40, travel down the access road and through at least one intersection before entering southbound I-27.
