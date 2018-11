It is going to be another warm fall day with temps in the 60′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze. Overnight we drop back into the 20′s and 30′s. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler thanks to a cold front moving through overnight. Temps will be in the 30′s and 40′s. Thanksgiving week is looking to be warm in the 50′s and 60′s with dry conditions.