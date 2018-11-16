Curry County officials partnering with Boy Scouts and Adult Scouts to collect old American flags

CURRY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - Curry County officials are partnering with the Boy Scouts and Adult Scouts of the El Llano Grande District of Conquistador Council to collect worn, tattered, ripped or soiled American flags.
If you have a flag that you would like to dispose of in the Clovis, Curry County, Portales and Roosevelt County areas, a flag disposal box is in the lobby of the Curry County Administration Offices at 417 Gidding in Clovis.
Officials request that all flags are handled with the utmost respect and be folded before being placed in the box.
If you have questions about the flag disposal, call the Curry County Manager’s Office at (575) 763-6016.
