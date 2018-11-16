Clovis man convicted of sexually assaulting ex-wife

Clovis man convicted of sexually assaulting ex-wife
Glenn Gumbrecht, convicted of criminal sexual assault by a Curry County jury (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 16, 2018 at 5:36 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 5:36 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Curry County jury has convicted a Clovis man of criminal sexual penetration, a case which had ended in a mistrial earlier this year.

Glenn Gumbrecht, 56, was found guilty on November 15.

In July of 2017, Gumbrecht’s ex-wife told Clovis police that her estranged husband had forced himself sexually on her. During the two-day trial, the jury heard testimony from law enforcement, a sexual assault nurse examiner, a DNA lab analyst from the State Crime Lab and the victim.

The judge ordered that Gumbrecht be taken into immediate custody pending a sentencing hearing.

He faces up to three years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.