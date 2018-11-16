Amarillo doctor named Texas Family Physician of the Year

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Rodney Young, MD, of Amarillo has been named the 2018 Texas Family Physician of the Year by the Texas Academy of Family Physicians.
The TAFP says patients and physicians nominate a family physician in Texas every year who symbolizes excellence and dedication in family medicine.
Young is the current chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Amarillo and also maintains a clinical practice, spending his time in direct patient care.
Young has earned many honors and awards, including the Texas Medical Association’s Award for Excellence in Academic Medicine as well as the Distinguished Alumnus from Texas Tech School of Medicine.
In the community, Young serves on the board of directors for Heal the City and the board of directors for the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.
“Dr. Young’s personal and professional career defines that of a servant leader,” said TAFP President Janet Hurley, MD. “He has an exceptional record of community service and understands how being involved in the community can effect positive change in people’s health”
Young was honored with the award during the TAFP’s Annual Session and Primary Care Summit in Arlington on November 10.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.