Our warming trend continues today with temps warming back into the 60′s this afternoon. Morning temps are still chilly in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies will be mostly sunny today with a light breeze. We stay in the 60′s with sunshine on Friday. A cold front moves through over the weekend dropping us back into the 40′s Saturday and Sunday. Fall temps return next week warming us back into the 50′s and 60′s.