United Way: 2018 is a critical campaign year

“We’re probably one of the best kept secrets in all the community,” explain McCoy. "People know United Way. They know of the logo and the name, but people don’t know what we are doing. We felt if we could just share on a little bit of a larger scale about what we are doing that we would start seeing an impact in return, and we have. We are transparent. We are intentional and we want to be good stewards of the dollars that people give us and I think we are having a definite impact on the community. "