Panhandle Community services hosting Festival of Trees gala

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those in Amarillo still looking for a Christmas tree will have the chance to bid on some lavishly decorated selections.
The annual Panhandle Community Services Festival of Trees gala will be held on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The event will feature the auctioning of several trees, donated and decorated by local businesses.
Dinner will be provided by Joe’s Catering and drinks provided by Reed Beverage.
Proceeds will be donated to PCS.
Tickets are $30 for individuals or $50 for couples.
They can be purchased at Panhandle Tickets or by calling (806) 378-3096.
