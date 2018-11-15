Clovis SWAT Team activated, man arrested after potential hostage situation

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A man in Clovis has been arrested after officers say he was holding a woman hostage, activating the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team.
On November 14 around 8:36 a.m., Clovis Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment at 1000 Martin Luther King Boulevard about a possible hostage situation.
Officers were given a tip that 38-year-old Cesar Murillo was holding a woman hostage inside.
Detectives with the Clovis Police Department interviewed people associated with the woman and found that she had not been in contact with her toddler since 10:30 p.m. the night before.
Officers say because of the information they received, as well as Murillo’s history, and the possibility of a firearm, the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was activated.
At 11:51 a.m., a search warrant was executed for the apartment.
By 12:54 p.m., Murillo surrendered and the woman was found, declining that anything had happened.
Murillo was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer and was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
