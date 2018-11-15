Area National Philanthropy Day 2018 to honor award winners

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Association of Fundraising Professionals is honoring a variety of businesses and philanthropies that impacted the Texas Panhandle at the National Philanthropy Day celebration.
Awards are given to businesses, individuals, groups and events have displayed excellence in philanthropy.
“What makes someone outstanding is just the regularity of which they give and the impact of their gift," said Jeff Gulde, National Philanthropy Day Chairperson. “We had many, many wonderful applications and things that maybe put someone above someone else are the organizations that they impacted that really gave us a great story. That says, hey this is how their help made us better."
Awards were given for everything from Outstanding Large Business to Outstanding Community Service Organization.
“Somebody else recommended us outside of our core group and so it was a great, great honor to be nominated, let alone be awarded. For the community to acknowledge the youth, that’s so powerful and that’s so, so exciting,” said Raul Rodarte-Suto from the United Way Youth Cabinet, receiving the Youth in Philanthropy Group Award.
“Humbled, really, for being recognized again for the generosity of others. I have committed a lot of time and my own money to both of these projects, these organizations. But it’s all been something that I’ve got much more in return,” said Patrick Swindell, Chairman of the Board at Ascension Academy, receiving the Landmark Award.
The 26th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon starts on Thursday, November 15th at 11:30 a.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center’s Heritage Room.
Honorees include:
- Affiliated Foods, Outstanding Large Business
- Amarillo National Bank, Outstanding Large Business
- Paul Engler, Outstanding Philanthropist
- Dr. Shari Medford, Spirit of Philanthropy
- Power of the Purse, Outstanding Fundraising Event
- Gene & Louise Rahll, Lifetime Service Award
- Jodi Reid, Outstanding Fundraising Professional
- Chris Samples & KXDJ 98.3, Outstanding Media
- Brandy Sanchez, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser
- Patrick Swindell, Landmark Award
- United Way Youth Cabinet, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy-Group
- WTAMU Agricultural Development Association, Outstanding Community Service Organization
- Zephyr Foundation, Outstanding Foundation
- AFP Distinguished Fellows Award – Charlotte Rhodes
For more information about Association of Fundraising Professionals click here.
For more information about Amarillo’s Philanthropy Day click here.
